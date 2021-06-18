Winners of the 2021 Top Workplaces awards

Top workplaces, small
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Primary sector
|Headquarters
|Global employees
|76
|Wise F&I
|1989
|Public
|Finance and Insurance
|Fenton
|51
|75
|Parkside Financial Bank & Trust
|2008
|Private
|Wealth management and banking
|Clayton
|70
|74
|GFI Digital
|1999
|Private
|Other
|Maryland Heights
|350
|73
|Dodge Moving & Storage
|1902
|Private
|Moving and storage transportation
|Earth City
|85
|72
|Dielmann Sotheby"s International Realty
|2005
|Private
|Agents/brokers
|Clayton
|22,000
|71
|Object Computing Inc.
|1993
|Private
|Custom software development and consulting
|St. Louis
|150
|70
|Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services
|1993
|Private
|Plumbing, HVAC and electrical
|Collinsville
|86
|69
|Safelite AutoGlass
|1947
|Private
|Automotive glass repair and replacement
|St. Louis
|20,000
|68
|Geotechnology
|1984
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|260
|67
|Provident Behavioral Health
|1860
|Nonprofit
|Nonprofit
|St. Louis
|116
|66
|Parents as Teachers
|1984
|Nonprofit
|Early childhood education nonprofit
|St. Louis
|120
|65
|CAPREIT
|1993
|Private
|Apartment communities
|Rockville, Maryland
|1,000
|64
|Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
|1977
|Private
|Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration
|St. Peters
|66
|63
|Bastian Solutions
|1952
|Public
|Logistics
|Carmel, Indiana
|1,040
|62
|Vanliner Insurance Company
|1978
|Public
|Specialty insurance
|Fenton
|140
|61
|Renewal by Andersen of St. Louis
|2012
|Private
|Construction
|Maryland Heights
|107
|60
|The Watering Bowl
|2010
|Private
|Pet care: Dog daycare, boarding and training
|St. Louis
|101
|59
|Residential Home Health, Hospice and Palliative
|2018
|Parent company
|Home Hhealth care services
|Glen Carbon
|2,600
|58
|Northwestern Mutual - St. Louis
|1857
|Cooperative/mutual
|Financial services and insurance
|Creve Coeur
|12,400
|57
|Concordance
|2016
|Private
|Holistic reentry services for incarcerated individuals
|St. Louis
|52
|56
|Experitec Inc.
|1975
|Private
|Industrial automation
|Chesterfield
|176
|55
|Axiom Product Administration
|2015
|Private
|Auto service contract companies
|O'Fallon, Missouri
|79
|54
|College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors
|2010
|Private
|Childcare services
|Missouri
|70
|53
|Lutheran Church Extension Fund-Missouri Synod
|1978
|Nonprofit
|Religious financial institution
|St. Louis
|124
|52
|Amitech Solutions
|1999
|Private
|Health care data analytics and management consulting
|St. Louis
|81
|51
|Cass Commercial Bank
|1906
|Public
|Commercial banking services serving privately held businesses and faith-based orgainizations
|St. Louis
|54
|50
|Horner & Shifrin Inc.
|1933
|Private
|Engineering design consultant
|St. Louis
|96
|49
|Southwestern Hearing Centers
|1947
|Private
|Hearing health care
|St. Louis
|58
|48
|Lutheran High School South
|1957
|Nonprofit
|Private high school
|St. Louis
|63
|47
|Corrigan Company
|1896
|Private
|Mechanical contractor
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|Brand Addition
|1986
|Public
|Promotional products marketing
|St. Louis
|55
|45
|Kforce
|1962
|Public
|Staffing services
|Tampa
|2,255
|44
|National Design Build Services
|2007
|Private
|Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration
|St. Louis
|57
|43
|Lakeside Renovation & Design
|1997
|Private
|Interior and exterior design, remodeling and renovation
|Chesterfield
|100
|42
|Flat World Global Solutions
|2006
|Partnership
|Third-party logistics
|O'Fallon, Missouri
|93
|41
|Wipfli
|1930
|Public
|Certified public accountants and consultants
|Milwaukee
|220
|40
|Westport Pools, Inc.
|1967
|Private
|Swimming pool construction and service
|Maryland Heights
|69
|39
|Unity Hospice
|1992
|Private
|Hospice
|Skokie, Illinois
|250
|38
|Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal P.C.
|1994
|Private
|Law
|St. Louis
|70
|37
|Sunset Transportation
|1989
|Private
|Third-party logistics
|St. Louis
|147
|36
|Stone Technologies Inc.
|1996
|Private
|Systems integration
|Chesterfield
|74
|35
|Buildingstars International
|1994
|Private
|Franchise
|Maryland Heights
|97
|34
|Veterans Care Coordination
|2011
|Private
|Manage and coordinate home care services for veterans and surviving spouses
|Lake Saint Louis
|51
|33
|KAI Enterprises
|1980
|Private
|Design and build firm offering architecture, interior design, engineering and construction services
|St. Louis
|125
|32
|Golden Oak Lending
|2001
|Private
|Residential home loans
|St. Louis
|209
|31
|Vivial
|1910
|Private
|Digital marketing
|Dayton, Ohio
|600
|30
|ITF GROUP LLC
|2012
|Private
|Brokerage, freight, warehousing
|St. Charles
|60
|29
|CC3 Solutions
|2017
|Private
|Telecommunicationsand cybersecurity
|Des Peres
|60
|28
|StraightUp Solar
|2006
|Private
|Solar design and installation
|St. Louis
|74
|27
|Elite Orthopedics LLC
|2015
|Private
|Vendor serving health care industry
|Chesterfield
|75
|26
|Technology Partners Inc.
|1994
|Private
|Information technology
|St. Louis
|360
|25
|Title Partners Agency LLC
|2006
|Private
|Title insurance and escrow company
|St. Louis
|65
|24
|Madison Mutual Insurance Company
|1920
|Cooperative/mutual
|Auto, home, farm, business, umbrella insurance
|Edwardsville
|54
|23
|McClure Engineering
|1953
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|95
|22
|Erie Construction
|1976
|Private
|Roofing and siding
|Toledo, Ohio
|501
|21
|Omega Auto Care
|2010
|Private
|Vehicle service contract sales and administration.
|Chesterfield
|50
|20
|1904labs
|2016
|Private
|Modern software engineering, data engineering, etc.
|St. Louis
|74
|19
|DriveCentric
|2010
|Private
|Automotive software technology
|St. Louis
|61
|18
|Krilogy Financial LLC
|2009
|Private
|Wealth management
|Creve Coeur
|59
|17
|Rossman School
|1917
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|St. Louis
|59
|16
|KnowledgeLake Inc.
|1990
|Private
|Technology software
|St. Louis
|70
|15
|PreventEd
|1965
|Nonprofit
|Human and social services
|St. Louis
|59
|14
|Secure24
|2007
|Parent company
|Security and protection
|St. Louis
|120
|13
|Auto Repair Network
|2014
|Private
|Auto ealerships
|O'Fallon, Missouri
|55
|12
|Helmkamp Construction Co.
|1938
|Private
|General contractor
|East Alton
|51
|11
|Maryville Consulting Group Inc.
|1994
|Private
|Management consulting
|St. Louis
|67
|10
|Delmar Mortgage
|1966
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|St. Louis
|125
|9
|Budget Heating, Cooling and Plumbing
|2009
|Private
|Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration
|St. Peters
|54
|8
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|1996
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|Madison, Wisconsin
|8,410
|7
|Design Aire Heating and Cooling
|1904
|Private
|Heating and air conditioning
|Maryland Heights
|85
|6
|Beck Flavors
|1904
|Private
|Flavor house
|Maryland Heights
|51
|5
|Janet McAfee Real Estate
|1975
|Private
|Residential real estate brokerage
|St. Louis
|84
|4
|Circa Properties
|2007
|Private
|Real estate sales
|Clayton
|57
|3
|American Metals Supply Co.
|1962
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|Hazelwood
|121
|2
|Beckner Painting & Contracting
|1961
|Private
|Drywall, painting and flooring
|Maplewood
|75
|1
|Top Flite Financial
|2002
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|Williamston, Michigan
|172
Top workplaces, midsize
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Primary sector
|Headquarters
|Global employees
|60
|KPMG
|1987
|Private
|Certified public accountants and consultants
|St. Louis
|400
|59
|Buckingham Wealth Partners
|1994
|Parent company
|Financial planning
|Clayton
|487
|58
|Midas Hospitality
|2006
|Partnership
|Hotels
|St. Louis
|812
|57
|Wunderman Thompson St. Louis
|1997
|Parent company
|Direct marketing
|New York City
|20,000
|56
|ACME Constructors
|1947
|Private
|Heavy construction and civil engineering
|St. Louis
|122
|55
|CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
|1953
|Partnership
|Certified public accountants and consultants
|Minneapolis
|6,250
|54
|Two Men And A Truck
|1994
|Private
|Residential and commercial moving, junk removal and storage
|St. Louis
|4,500
|53
|TierPoint
|2010
|Private
|Information technology
|St. Louis
|900
|52
|Mid-America Transplant Services
|1974
|Nonprofit
|Organ and tissue procurement organization
|St. Louis
|221
|51
|Slalom
|2001
|Private
|Management and technology consulting
|Seattle
|8,500
|50
|Volpi Foods
|1902
|Private
|Food/beverages
|St. Louis
|220
|49
|Artur Express Inc.
|1998
|Private
|Freight
|Hazelwood
|475
|48
|Woodard Cleaning & Restoration
|1946
|Private
|Cleaning/maintenance
|St. Louis
|234
|47
|Midwest BankCentre
|1906
|Private
|Banks
|Chesterfield
|265
|46
|North Star Insurance Advisors
|2015
|Private
|Final expense insurance
|Wentzville
|350
|45
|Accenture
|1951
|Public
|Consulting
|Illinois
|509,000
|44
|Budrovich Excavating
|1946
|Private
|Subcontractors
|St. Louis
|249
|43
|Jefferson R-VII School District
|1952
|Public
|Education
|Festus
|157
|42
|National Medical Billing Services
|2003
|Private
|Revenue cycle management
|St. Louis
|500
|41
|Windsor C-1 School District
|1922
|Public
|Primary/secondary schools
|Imperial
|429
|40
|PERFICIENT
|1997
|Public
|IT consulting
|St. Louis
|4,500
|39
|The Pisa Group Inc
|1989
|Private
|Call centers
|St. Louis
|425
|38
|Brewer Science Inc.
|1981
|Private
|High technology (manufacturing and R&D)
|Rolla
|427
|37
|Leonardo DRS- Land Systems
|1969
|Private
|Defense technology
|Bridgeton
|6,715
|36
|UNCOMN LLC
|2010
|Partnership
|Consulting
|Scott Air Force Base
|203
|35
|Guarantee Electrical Company
|1902
|Private
|Electrical
|St. Louis
|576
|34
|The Gori Law Firm
|2008
|Private
|Law firm
|Edwardsville
|190
|33
|Kuna Foodservice
|1918
|Private
|Foodservice distributor
|Dupo
|215
|32
|Burns & McDonnell
|1898
|Private
|Architecture, engineering, construction
|Kansas City
|7,600
|31
|Utilitra
|1979
|Private
|Energy industry services
|Edwardsville
|333
|30
|Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC
|2011
|Public
|Mesothelioma
|St. Louis
|244
|29
|Ungerboeck
|1985
|Private
|Enterprise software
|O'Fallon, Missouri
|340
|28
|HDIS
|1986
|Private
|Medical supplies/consumer products
|Olivette
|285
|27
|Distribution Management Inc.
|1972
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|St. Charles
|417
|26
|Concordia Plan Services
|1965
|Nonprofit
|Employee benefits
|St. Louis
|157
|25
|Connectria LLC
|1996
|Private
|Web hosting
|St. Louis
|182
|24
|Core & Main
|2017
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|St. Louis
|3,500
|23
|Orchard Farm R-V School District
|1959
|Public
|Primary/secondary schools
|St. Charles
|369
|22
|Booz Allen Hamilton
|1914
|Private
|PR and communications
|St. Louis
|25,000
|21
|Carboline Company
|1947
|Public
|Chemicals/paint
|St. Louis
|968
|20
|Vetta Sports
|1988
|Private
|Sports/recreation
|St. Louis
|150
|19
|Treats Unleashed
|2003
|Private
|All-natural pet shop
|Chesterfield
|106
|18
|Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP
|1965
|Partnership
|Accounting
|St. Louis
|240
|17
|Gershman Mortgage
|1955
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|Chesterfield
|305
|16
|Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair
|1989
|Private
|Home service company
|St. Louis
|99
|15
|Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
|1998
|Nonprofit
|Research
|St. Louis
|362
|14
|ARCO Construction Company
|1992
|Private
|Construction
|St. Louis
|1,178
|13
|Brown Smith Wallace LLP
|1972
|Private
|Accounting
|St. Louis
|342
|12
|Panda Restaurant Group
|1973
|Private
|Restaurant
|Rosemead, California
|40,632
|11
|USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company, LLC
|2001
|Partnership
|Mortgage lending
|St. Louis
|1,000
|10
|HOK
|1955
|Partnership
|Architecture
|St. Louis
|1,700
|9
|CSC
|1899
|Private
|Legal and financial services
|Wilmington, Delaware
|2,700
|8
|Moneta
|1869
|Private
|Financial planning
|St. Louis
|355
|7
|TJ Wies Contracting, Inc.
|1994
|Private
|Commercial wall and ceiling contractor
|Lake Saint Louis
|294
|6
|Cosmos Corporation
|1980
|Private
|Consumer goods
|St. Peters
|250
|5
|Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.
|2008
|Private
|Full-service brokerage
|St. Louis
|219
|4
|Guild Mortgage Company
|1960
|Private
|Mortgage banker
|Chesterfield
|4,400
|3
|Brown & Crouppen Law Firm
|1979
|Private
|Law
|St. Louis
|240
|2
|Wood Brothers Realty
|2011
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|157
|1
|RedKey Realty Leaders
|2012
|Private
|Staff/agents/brokers
|St. Louis
|188
Top workplaces, large
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Field 7
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Primary sector
|Headquarters
|Global employees
|15
|Keeley Companies
|1976
|Private
|Construction, infrastructure, technology
|St. Louis
|1,244
|14
|Lindbergh Schools
|1949
|Public
|Primary/secondary schools
|St. Louis
|870
|13
|Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles
|1994
|Public
|Casino, hotel, restaurants, entertainment
|St. Charles
|950
|12
|Graybar
|1869
|Private
|Electrical distribution
|Clayton
|8,700
|11
|Pattonville School District
|1930
|Public
|Primary/secondary schools
|St. Ann
|971
|10
|Penn National Gaming St. Louis | Argosy, Hollywood & River City Casinos
|1972
|Parent company
|Casino
|Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
|40,000
|9
|Missouri Baptist University
|1964
|Private
|College/university
|St. Louis
|869
|8
|First Community Credit Union
|1934
|Nonprofit
|Credit union
|Chesterfield
|554
|7
|Medical Transportation Management Inc.
|1995
|Private
|Non-emergency medical transportation
|Lake Saint Louis
|1,600
|6
|Edward Jones
|1922
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|49,585
|5
|Waterway Gas & Wash Co
|1970
|Private
|Automotive cleaning
|Chesterfield
|1,700
|4
|National Information Solutions Cooperative
|1964
|Nonprofit
|Information technology
|Lake Saint Louis
|1,242
|3
|Daugherty Business Solutions
|1985
|Private
|Management and IT consulting
|St. Louis
|1,500
|2
|CarShield
|2005
|Private
|Other
|St. Peters
|978
|1
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties
|2002
|Private
|Agents/brokers
|St. Louis
|530
