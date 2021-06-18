 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winners of the 2021 Top Workplaces awards
0 comments

Winners of the 2021 Top Workplaces awards

From the What employers are the best in the St. Louis area? Check the 2021 list of Top Workplaces series
  • 0

Top workplaces, small

These are the top 76 small employers, out of 121 participants in the survey. These businesses have 149 or fewer employees in the region.

Rank Name Founded Ownership Primary sector Headquarters Global employees
76 Wise F&I 1989 Public Finance and Insurance Fenton 51
75 Parkside Financial Bank & Trust 2008 Private Wealth management and banking Clayton 70
74 GFI Digital 1999 Private Other Maryland Heights 350
73 Dodge Moving & Storage 1902 Private Moving and storage transportation Earth City 85
72 Dielmann Sotheby"s International Realty 2005 Private Agents/brokers Clayton 22,000
71 Object Computing Inc. 1993 Private Custom software development and consulting St. Louis 150
70 Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services 1993 Private Plumbing, HVAC and electrical Collinsville 86
69 Safelite AutoGlass 1947 Private Automotive glass repair and replacement St. Louis 20,000
68 Geotechnology 1984 Private Engineering St. Louis 260
67 Provident Behavioral Health 1860 Nonprofit Nonprofit St. Louis 116
66 Parents as Teachers 1984 Nonprofit Early childhood education nonprofit St. Louis 120
65 CAPREIT 1993 Private Apartment communities Rockville, Maryland 1,000
64 Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. 1977 Private Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration St. Peters 66
63 Bastian Solutions 1952 Public Logistics Carmel, Indiana 1,040
62 Vanliner Insurance Company 1978 Public Specialty insurance Fenton 140
61 Renewal by Andersen of St. Louis 2012 Private Construction Maryland Heights 107
60 The Watering Bowl 2010 Private Pet care: Dog daycare, boarding and training St. Louis 101
59 Residential Home Health, Hospice and Palliative 2018 Parent company Home Hhealth care services Glen Carbon 2,600
58 Northwestern Mutual - St. Louis 1857 Cooperative/mutual Financial services and insurance Creve Coeur 12,400
57 Concordance 2016 Private Holistic reentry services for incarcerated individuals St. Louis 52
56 Experitec Inc. 1975 Private Industrial automation Chesterfield 176
55 Axiom Product Administration 2015 Private Auto service contract companies O'Fallon, Missouri 79
54 College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors 2010 Private Childcare services Missouri 70
53 Lutheran Church Extension Fund-Missouri Synod 1978 Nonprofit Religious financial institution St. Louis 124
52 Amitech Solutions 1999 Private Health care data analytics and management consulting St. Louis 81
51 Cass Commercial Bank 1906 Public Commercial banking services serving privately held businesses and faith-based orgainizations St. Louis 54
50 Horner & Shifrin Inc. 1933 Private Engineering design consultant St. Louis 96
49 Southwestern Hearing Centers 1947 Private Hearing health care St. Louis 58
48 Lutheran High School South 1957 Nonprofit Private high school St. Louis 63
47 Corrigan Company 1896 Private Mechanical contractor St. Louis 51
46 Brand Addition 1986 Public Promotional products marketing St. Louis 55
45 Kforce 1962 Public Staffing services Tampa 2,255
44 National Design Build Services 2007 Private Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration St. Louis 57
43 Lakeside Renovation & Design 1997 Private Interior and exterior design, remodeling and renovation Chesterfield 100
42 Flat World Global Solutions 2006 Partnership Third-party logistics O'Fallon, Missouri 93
41 Wipfli 1930 Public Certified public accountants and consultants Milwaukee 220
40 Westport Pools, Inc. 1967 Private Swimming pool construction and service Maryland Heights 69
39 Unity Hospice 1992 Private Hospice Skokie, Illinois 250
38 Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal P.C. 1994 Private Law St. Louis 70
37 Sunset Transportation 1989 Private Third-party logistics St. Louis 147
36 Stone Technologies Inc. 1996 Private Systems integration Chesterfield 74
35 Buildingstars International 1994 Private Franchise Maryland Heights 97
34 Veterans Care Coordination 2011 Private Manage and coordinate home care services for veterans and surviving spouses Lake Saint Louis 51
33 KAI Enterprises 1980 Private Design and build firm offering architecture, interior design, engineering and construction services St. Louis 125
32 Golden Oak Lending 2001 Private Residential home loans St. Louis 209
31 Vivial 1910 Private Digital marketing Dayton, Ohio 600
30 ITF GROUP LLC 2012 Private Brokerage, freight, warehousing St. Charles 60
29 CC3 Solutions 2017 Private Telecommunicationsand cybersecurity Des Peres 60
28 StraightUp Solar 2006 Private Solar design and installation St. Louis 74
27 Elite Orthopedics LLC 2015 Private Vendor serving health care industry Chesterfield 75
26 Technology Partners Inc. 1994 Private Information technology St. Louis 360
25 Title Partners Agency LLC 2006 Private Title insurance and escrow company St. Louis 65
24 Madison Mutual Insurance Company 1920 Cooperative/mutual Auto, home, farm, business, umbrella insurance Edwardsville 54
23 McClure Engineering 1953 Private Engineering St. Louis 95
22 Erie Construction 1976 Private Roofing and siding Toledo, Ohio 501
21 Omega Auto Care 2010 Private Vehicle service contract sales and administration. Chesterfield 50
20 1904labs 2016 Private Modern software engineering, data engineering, etc. St. Louis 74
19 DriveCentric 2010 Private Automotive software technology St. Louis 61
18 Krilogy Financial LLC 2009 Private Wealth management Creve Coeur 59
17 Rossman School 1917 Nonprofit Primary/secondary school St. Louis 59
16 KnowledgeLake Inc. 1990 Private Technology software St. Louis 70
15 PreventEd 1965 Nonprofit Human and social services St. Louis 59
14 Secure24 2007 Parent company Security and protection St. Louis 120
13 Auto Repair Network 2014 Private Auto ealerships O'Fallon, Missouri 55
12 Helmkamp Construction Co. 1938 Private General contractor East Alton 51
11 Maryville Consulting Group Inc. 1994 Private Management consulting St. Louis 67
10 Delmar Mortgage 1966 Private Mortgage lending St. Louis 125
9 Budget Heating, Cooling and Plumbing 2009 Private Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration St. Peters 54
8 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation 1996 Private Mortgage lending Madison, Wisconsin 8,410
7 Design Aire Heating and Cooling 1904 Private Heating and air conditioning Maryland Heights 85
6 Beck Flavors 1904 Private Flavor house Maryland Heights 51
5 Janet McAfee Real Estate 1975 Private Residential real estate brokerage St. Louis 84
4 Circa Properties 2007 Private Real estate sales Clayton 57
3 American Metals Supply Co. 1962 Private Wholesale distribution Hazelwood 121
2 Beckner Painting & Contracting 1961 Private Drywall, painting and flooring Maplewood 75
1 Top Flite Financial 2002 Private Mortgage lending Williamston, Michigan 172

Top workplaces, midsize

These are the top 60 midsize employers, out of 81 participants in the survey. These businesses have 150-499 employees in the region.

Rank Name Founded Ownership Primary sector Headquarters Global employees
60 KPMG 1987 Private Certified public accountants and consultants St. Louis 400
59 Buckingham Wealth Partners 1994 Parent company Financial planning Clayton 487
58 Midas Hospitality 2006 Partnership Hotels St. Louis 812
57 Wunderman Thompson St. Louis 1997 Parent company Direct marketing New York City 20,000
56 ACME Constructors 1947 Private Heavy construction and civil engineering St. Louis 122
55 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 1953 Partnership Certified public accountants and consultants Minneapolis 6,250
54 Two Men And A Truck 1994 Private Residential and commercial moving, junk removal and storage St. Louis 4,500
53 TierPoint 2010 Private Information technology St. Louis 900
52 Mid-America Transplant Services 1974 Nonprofit Organ and tissue procurement organization St. Louis 221
51 Slalom 2001 Private Management and technology consulting Seattle 8,500
50 Volpi Foods 1902 Private Food/beverages St. Louis 220
49 Artur Express Inc. 1998 Private Freight Hazelwood 475
48 Woodard Cleaning & Restoration 1946 Private Cleaning/maintenance St. Louis 234
47 Midwest BankCentre 1906 Private Banks Chesterfield 265
46 North Star Insurance Advisors 2015 Private Final expense insurance Wentzville 350
45 Accenture 1951 Public Consulting Illinois 509,000
44 Budrovich Excavating 1946 Private Subcontractors St. Louis 249
43 Jefferson R-VII School District 1952 Public Education Festus 157
42 National Medical Billing Services 2003 Private Revenue cycle management St. Louis 500
41 Windsor C-1 School District 1922 Public Primary/secondary schools Imperial 429
40 PERFICIENT 1997 Public IT consulting St. Louis 4,500
39 The Pisa Group Inc 1989 Private Call centers St. Louis 425
38 Brewer Science Inc. 1981 Private High technology (manufacturing and R&D) Rolla 427
37 Leonardo DRS- Land Systems 1969 Private Defense technology Bridgeton 6,715
36 UNCOMN LLC 2010 Partnership Consulting Scott Air Force Base 203
35 Guarantee Electrical Company 1902 Private Electrical St. Louis 576
34 The Gori Law Firm 2008 Private Law firm Edwardsville 190
33 Kuna Foodservice 1918 Private Foodservice distributor Dupo 215
32 Burns & McDonnell 1898 Private Architecture, engineering, construction Kansas City 7,600
31 Utilitra 1979 Private Energy industry services Edwardsville 333
30 Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC 2011 Public Mesothelioma St. Louis 244
29 Ungerboeck 1985 Private Enterprise software O'Fallon, Missouri 340
28 HDIS 1986 Private Medical supplies/consumer products Olivette 285
27 Distribution Management Inc. 1972 Private Wholesale distribution St. Charles 417
26 Concordia Plan Services 1965 Nonprofit Employee benefits St. Louis 157
25 Connectria LLC 1996 Private Web hosting St. Louis 182
24 Core & Main 2017 Private Wholesale distribution St. Louis 3,500
23 Orchard Farm R-V School District 1959 Public Primary/secondary schools St. Charles 369
22 Booz Allen Hamilton 1914 Private PR and communications St. Louis 25,000
21 Carboline Company 1947 Public Chemicals/paint St. Louis 968
20 Vetta Sports 1988 Private Sports/recreation St. Louis 150
19 Treats Unleashed 2003 Private All-natural pet shop Chesterfield 106
18 Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP 1965 Partnership Accounting St. Louis 240
17 Gershman Mortgage 1955 Private Mortgage lending Chesterfield 305
16 Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair 1989 Private Home service company St. Louis 99
15 Donald Danforth Plant Science Center 1998 Nonprofit Research St. Louis 362
14 ARCO Construction Company 1992 Private Construction St. Louis 1,178
13 Brown Smith Wallace LLP 1972 Private Accounting St. Louis 342
12 Panda Restaurant Group 1973 Private Restaurant Rosemead, California 40,632
11 USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company, LLC 2001 Partnership Mortgage lending St. Louis 1,000
10 HOK 1955 Partnership Architecture St. Louis 1,700
9 CSC 1899 Private Legal and financial services Wilmington, Delaware 2,700
8 Moneta 1869 Private Financial planning St. Louis 355
7 TJ Wies Contracting, Inc. 1994 Private Commercial wall and ceiling contractor Lake Saint Louis 294
6 Cosmos Corporation 1980 Private Consumer goods St. Peters 250
5 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. 2008 Private Full-service brokerage St. Louis 219
4 Guild Mortgage Company 1960 Private Mortgage banker Chesterfield 4,400
3 Brown & Crouppen Law Firm 1979 Private Law St. Louis 240
2 Wood Brothers Realty 2011 Private Real estate St. Louis 157
1 RedKey Realty Leaders 2012 Private Staff/agents/brokers St. Louis 188

Top workplaces, large

These are the top 15 large employers, out of 22 participants in the survey. These businesses have more than 500 employees in the region.

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
Rank Name Founded Ownership Primary sector Headquarters Global employees
15 Keeley Companies 1976 Private Construction, infrastructure, technology St. Louis 1,244
14 Lindbergh Schools 1949 Public Primary/secondary schools St. Louis 870
13 Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles 1994 Public Casino, hotel, restaurants, entertainment St. Charles 950
12 Graybar 1869 Private Electrical distribution Clayton 8,700
11 Pattonville School District 1930 Public Primary/secondary schools St. Ann 971
10 Penn National Gaming St. Louis | Argosy, Hollywood & River City Casinos 1972 Parent company Casino Wyomissing, Pennsylvania 40,000
9 Missouri Baptist University 1964 Private College/university St. Louis 869
8 First Community Credit Union 1934 Nonprofit Credit union Chesterfield 554
7 Medical Transportation Management Inc. 1995 Private Non-emergency medical transportation Lake Saint Louis 1,600
6 Edward Jones 1922 Private Financial services St. Louis 49,585
5 Waterway Gas & Wash Co 1970 Private Automotive cleaning Chesterfield 1,700
4 National Information Solutions Cooperative 1964 Nonprofit Information technology Lake Saint Louis 1,242
3 Daugherty Business Solutions 1985 Private Management and IT consulting St. Louis 1,500
2 CarShield 2005 Private Other St. Peters 978
1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties 2002 Private Agents/brokers St. Louis 530
0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports