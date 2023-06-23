What are the best places to work in St. Louis? Employees said these businesses are excellent employers.
Top Workplaces, small category
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Headquarters
|Area employees
|1
|Superior Home Protection
|2019
|Private
|Service contracts
|Wentzville
|76
|2
|Compass Real Estate
|2012
|Private
|Real estate
|New York
|125
|3
|DriveCentric, Inc.
|2015
|Private
|Fenton
|103
|4
|Twain Financial Partners
|2013
|Partnership
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|89
|5
|CC3 Solutions
|2017
|Private
|Telecommunications and cybersecurity
|Des Peres
|51
|6
|Title Partners Agency, LLC
|2006
|Private
|Title insurance and escrow company
|St. Louis
|56
|7
|Loews Hotel-St Louis
|1960
|Private
|Hotels
|New York
|71
|8
|American Metals Supply Co
|1962
|Private
|Wholesale
|Hazelwood
|54
|9
|Southwestern Hearing Centers
|1947
|Private
|Health care industry
|St. Charles
|54
|10
|Elite Orthopedics LLC
|2015
|Private
|Health care industry
|Chesterfield
|104
|11
|BHMG Engineers
|1972
|Private
|Electricity
|St. Louis
|61
|12
|Closed Loop Recycling
|1995
|Private
|Industrial launderer
|St. Louis
|50
|13
|Moosylvania
|2003
|Private
|Marketing and branding
|St. Louis
|64
|14
|Krilogy
|2009
|Private
|Financial services
|Creve Coeur
|61
|15
|Chesterfield Service
|1976
|Private
|HVAC industry
|Chesterfield
|70
|16
|Midas Enterprises
|2006
|Partnership
|Hospitality
|St. Louis
|93
|17
|Top Flite Financial, Inc.
|2002
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|Williamston, Mich.
|92
|18
|Amitech Solutions
|1999
|Private
|Health care consulting
|St. Louis
|50
|19
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|1996
|Private
|Mortgage
|Madison, Wis.
|138
|20
|Dodge Moving & Storage
|1902
|Private
|Moving and storage
|Earth City
|86
|21
|CCIMW, LLC
|2011
|Private
|Commercial/industrial painting and coatings
|St. Charles
|98
|22
|Flat World Global Solutions
|2006
|Partnership
|Logistics
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|114
|23
|KnowledgeLake, Inc.
|1990
|Private
|Technology software
|St. Louis
|50
|24
|McClure Engineering
|1953
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|95
|25
|Ideal Landscape Group
|1985
|Private
|Landscaping and lawn care
|St. Louis
|84
|26
|Kennedy Painting
|1996
|Private
|Painting
|St. Louis
|50
|27
|Helmkamp Construction Co.
|1938
|Private
|General contractor
|East Alton
|52
|28
|N-Store Services
|1983
|Private
|General contractor
|Chesterfield
|53
|29
|Budget Heating, Cooling and Plumbing
|2009
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Peters
|55
|30
|National Design Build Services
|2007
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Louis
|63
|31
|Spirtas Wrecking Company
|1954
|Private
|Heavy construction and civil engineering
|St. Louis
|57
|32
|Hager Companies
|1849
|Private
|Building products
|St. Louis
|105
|33
|Baker Pool Construction
|1968
|Private
|Pool construction and service
|Chesterfield
|58
|34
|Coastal Carriers Truck Lines, LLC.
|1999
|Private
|Trucking
|Troy
|133
|35
|Technology Partners
|1994
|Private
|Information technology
|St. Louis
|50
|36
|Design Aire Heating and Cooling
|1904
|Private
|HVAC industry
|Maryland Heights
|80
|37
|Delmar Mortgage
|1966
|Private
|Mortgage
|St. Louis
|124
|38
|1969
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Louis
|65
|39
|Homestead Financial Mortgage
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage
|Chesterfield
|87
|40
|Client Services Solutions
|2007
|Private
|Call centers
|St. Charles
|64
|41
|Buildingstars International
|1994
|Private
|Franchise
|Maryland Heights
|61
|42
|Rossman School
|1917
|Nonprofit
|Education
|St. Louis
|52
|43
|Better Life Maids
|2008
|Private
|Cleaning/maintenance
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|Parkside Financial Bank & Trust
|2008
|Private
|Financial services
|Clayton
|95
|45
|StraightUp Solar
|2006
|Private
|Solar design and installation
|St. Louis
|87
|46
|Midtown Home Improvements
|1990
|Private
|Home Improvement
|Wentzville
|96
|47
|Experitec Inc.
|1975
|Private
|Industrial automation
|Chesterfield
|94
|48
|STL Design and Build
|2016
|Partnership
|Residential remodeler
|Maryland Heights
|54
|49
|Agile Defense
|1998
|Private
|Information technology
|Reston, Va.
|66
|50
|Coltrane Systems
|2013
|Private
|HVAC industry
|St. Louis
|125
|51
|Horner & Shifrin, Inc.
|1933
|Private
|Engineering design consultant
|St. Louis
|108
|52
|Madison Mutual Insurance Company
|1920
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Insurance
|Edwardsville
|52
|53
|Westport Pools, Inc.
|1967
|Private
|Pool construction and service
|Maryland Heights
|83
|54
|Secure24 Alarms
|2007
|Private
|Security and protection
|Earth City
|50
|55
|Confluence Discoveries Technologies
|2012
|Public
|Biotechnology
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|The Simon Law Firm, P.C.
|2000
|Private
|Legal services
|St. Louis
|60
|57
|1904labs
|2016
|Private
|Software and data engineering
|St Louis
|80
|58
|Sunrise R-IX School
|1952
|Public
|Education
|De Soto
|60
|59
|Lutheran High School South
|1957
|Nonprofit
|Education
|St. Louis
|72
|60
|CK Supply, Inc.
|1948
|Private
|Gas and welding supply distributor
|St. Louis
|140
|61
|Cass Commercial Bank
|1906
|Public
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|70
|62
|Booksource
|1974
|Private
|Wholesale
|St. Louis
|145
|63
|North Star Insurance Advisors
|2015
|Private
|Insurance
|Wentzville
|124
|64
|Facilisgroup
|2006
|Public
|Marketing and branding
|St. Louis
|106
|65
|Geotechnology
|1984
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|92
|66
|SWMW Law
|2012
|Private
|Legal services
|St. Louis
|79
|67
|EPIC Systems
|1995
|Private
|Engineering solutions for manufacturing
|St. Louis
|55
|68
|Provident Behavioral Health
|1860
|Nonprofit
|Nonprofit
|St. Louis
|137
|69
|Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition
|1989
|Human and social services
|St. Louis
|96
|70
|Animal Protective Association of Missouri
|Nonprofit
|Animal welfare
|St. Louis
|78
|71
|Watchtower Security
|2004
|Private
|Information technology
|Maryland Heights
|66
|72
|Mosby Building Arts, LTD
|1947
|Private
|Design build remodeling
|St. Louis
|120
|73
|Tri-National, Inc.
|2004
|Private
|Logistics
|St. Charles
|124
|74
|G&G Anesthesia PLLC
|2009
|Partnership
|Health care industry
|Maryville, Ill.
|53
|75
|Store Supply Warehouse, LLC
|1994
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|Bridgeton
|95
|76
|Unity Hospice
|1992
|Private
|Health care industry
|Skokie, Ill.
|54
|77
|Total Quality Logistics - TQL
|1997
|Private
|Logistics
|Cincinnati
|60
|78
|Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
|1986
|Public
|Health care staffing
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|50
|79
|Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services
|1993
|Private
|Plumbing, HVAC and electrical
|Collinsville
|113
|80
|Pappy's Smokehouse
|2008
|Private
|Restaurant
|St. Louis
|90
|81
|CGI
|1976
|Public
|IT consulting
|Fairfax, Va.
|50
|82
|United Rentals Inc.
|1997
|Public
|Rental
|Stamford, Conn.
|101
|83
|Tarlton Corporation
|1946
|Private
|General contracting/construction management
|St. Louis
|99
|84
|PohlmanUSA Court Reporting & Litigation Services
|1990
|Private
|Legal services
|St. Louis
|62
|85
|Illinois Heartland Library System
|2011
|Government
|Nonprofit
|Edwardsville
|92
|86
|Saint Louis Crisis Nursery
|1986
|Private
|Human and social services
|St. Louis
|114
|87
|Dedicated Senior Medical Centers - ChenMed
|1994
|Private
|Health care industry
|Miami
|79
|88
|NewGround
|1913
|Private
|Architecture
|St. Louis
|102
|89
|Turnberry
|2001
|Private
|Management and IT consulting
|Blue Bell, Pa.
|59
|90
|Value City Furniture
|1948
|Private
|Retail
|Columbus, Ohio
|50
|91
|Chenega MIOS
|2010
|Parent company
|Professional services
|Lorton, Va.
|59
|92
|TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants
|1981
|Private
|Restaurant
|Farmington, Mich.
|50
|93
|KAI Enterprises
|1980
|Private
|Design and build firm
|St. Louis
|65
|94
|US Cloud
|2017
|Private
|Managed services and outsourcing
|St. Louis
|77
|95
|Axiom Product Administration
|2015
|Private
|Auto service contract companies
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|97
|96
|American Auto Shield
|2002
|Private
|Service contract administrator
|Lakewood, Colo.
|50
|97
|CARFAX
|1984
|Public
|Information technology
|Centreville, Va.
|115
|98
|Nortek Global HVAC
|1919
|Private
|HVAC industry
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|143
|99
|Electro Savings Credit Union
|1941
|Non-profit
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|57
Top workplaces, midsize category
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Headquarters
|Area employees
|1
|Benjamin F Edwards
|2008
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|195
|2
|International Food Products Corp.
|1974
|Private
|Other
|Fenton
|224
|3
|RedKey Realty Leaders
|2012
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|195
|4
|USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company, LLC
|2001
|Partnership
|Mortgage
|St. Louis
|338
|5
|Buckingham Wealth Partners
|1994
|Parent company
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|286
|6
|Moneta
|1869
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|412
|7
|Core & Main
|2017
|Private
|Wholesale
|St. Louis
|325
|8
|Guild Mortgage Company
|1960
|Public
|Mortgage
|Chesterfield
|200
|9
|CLA
|1983
|Partnership
|Accounting and professional services
|Minneapolis
|187
|10
|BAH
|1914
|Public
|Consulting
|McLean, Va.
|196
|11
|Northwestern Mutual - Clayton
|2011
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Financial services
|Milwaukee
|300
|12
|GFI Digital
|1999
|Private
|Office technology
|Maryland Heights
|170
|13
|Joyce Meyer Ministries
|1985
|Private
|Religion
|Fenton
|356
|14
|HOK
|1955
|Partnership
|Architecture
|St. Louis
|158
|15
|Brown & Crouppen, P.C.
|1979
|Private
|Legal services
|St. Louis
|255
|16
|ARCO Construction Company
|1992
|Private
|Construction
|St. Louis
|430
|17
|Treats Unleashed
|2003
|Private
|Retail
|Chesterfield
|155
|18
|Sunset Transportation
|1989
|Private
|Logistics
|St. Louis
|189
|19
|Object Computing
|1993
|Private
|Software development and consulting
|St. Louis
|155
|20
|HDIS
|1986
|Private
|Medical supplies/consumer products
|Olivette
|240
|21
|Leonardo DRS - Land Systems
|1969
|Private
|Defense technology
|Bridgeton
|374
|22
|Burns & McDonnell
|1898
|Private
|Architecture, engineering, construction
|Kansas City, Mo.
|259
|23
|Midwest BankCentre
|1906
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|280
|24
|CSC
|1899
|Private
|Legal and financial services
|Wilmington, Del.
|180
|25
|Vetta Sports
|1988
|Private
|Sports
|St. Louis
|282
|26
|Carboline Global, Inc
|1947
|Public
|Chemicals/paint
|St. Louis
|150
|27
|Woodard Cleaning & Restoration
|1946
|Private
|Cleaning
|St. Louis
|214
|28
|Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP
|1965
|Partnership
|Accounting
|St. Louis
|358
|29
|Concordia Plan Services
|1965
|Nonprofit
|Employee benefits
|St. Louis
|164
|30
|UNCOMN, LLC
|2010
|Partnership
|IT consulting
|Scott AFB
|207
|31
|The Gori Law Firm
|2008
|Private
|Legal services
|Edwardsville
|177
|32
|Midland States Bank
|1881
|Public
|Financial services
|Effingham, Ill.
|224
|33
|Budrovich Companies
|1946
|Private
|Subcontractors
|St. Louis
|216
|34
|PARIC Corporation
|1979
|Private
|Building construction
|St. Louis
|255
|35
|Lutheran Church Extension Fund--Missouri Synod
|1978
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|159
|36
|Utilitra
|1999
|Private
|Other
|Edwardsville
|180
|37
|Orchard Farm R-V School District
|1959
|Public
|Education
|St. Charles
|379
|38
|Classic Aire Care
|1926
|Private
|HVAC, plumbing and drain cleaning
|St. Louis
|187
|39
|St. Patrick Center
|1983
|Nonprofit
|Human and social services
|St. Louis
|200
|40
|Kuna Foodservice
|1918
|Private
|Foodservice distributor
|Dupo
|250
|41
|Connectria, LLC
|1996
|Private
|St. Louis
|184
|42
|Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
|1998
|Nonprofit
|Research
|St. Louis
|406
|43
|Volpi Foods
|1902
|Private
|Food
|St. Louis
|233
|44
|Helitech
|1987
|Private
|Home repair and civil construction
|Caseyville
|150
|45
|Scott Credit Union
|1943
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|Edwardsville
|344
|46
|Marsh McLennan Agency
|2009
|Public
|Insurance
|White Plains, NY
|227
|47
|PERFICIENT
|1997
|Public
|IT Consulting
|St. Louis
|289
|48
|CBIZ
|1996
|Public
|Business services
|Independence, Ohio
|379
|49
|Distribution Management Inc.
|1972
|Private
|Wholesale
|St. Charles
|306
|50
|Youth In Need
|1974
|Nonprofit
|Human and social services
|St. Charles
|354
|51
|World Finance
|1962
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Financial services
|Greenville, S.C.
|156
|52
|ICL
|1921
|Public
|Specialty minerals
|Creve Coeur
|329
|53
|Renewal by Andersen of St. Louis
|2012
|Private
|Construction
|Maryland Heights
|175
|54
|Mid-America Trasnplant
|1974
|Nonprofit
|Nonprofit
|St. Louis
|221
|55
|Bayless School District
|1868
|Public
|Education
|St. Louis
|265
|56
|Together Credit Union
|1939
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|382
|57
|Brewer Science Inc
|1981
|Private
|Manufacturing and R&D
|Rolla
|477
|58
|City of Wentzville
|1872
|Government
|Government
|Wentzville
|286
Top workplaces, large category
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Headquarters
|Area employees
|1
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties
|2002
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|545
|2
|Daugherty Business Solutions
|1985
|Private
|Management and IT consulting
|St. Louis
|796
|3
|Charles Schwab
|1973
|Public
|Investment management
|Westlake, Texas
|1160
|4
|CarShield
|2005
|Private
|Other
|St. Peters
|1145
|5
|Edward Jones
|1922
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|5594
|6
|Keeley Companies
|1976
|Private
|Construction, development, restoration
|St. Louis
|658
|7
|St. Louis County Library
|1946
|Public
|Government
|St. Louis
|596
|8
|National Information Solutions Cooperative
|1964
|Nonprofit
|Information technology
|Lake Saint Louis
|584
|9
|Waterway Carwash
|1970
|Private
|Cleaning
|Chesterfield
|650
|10
|Abstrakt Marketing Group
|2009
|Private
|Advertising and marketing
|St. Louis
|530
|11
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
|1996
|Private
|Restaurant
|Plano, Texas
|758
|12
|Lou Fusz Automotive Network
|1952
|Private
|Auto dealership
|Earth City
|929
|13
|Penn National Gaming St. Louis | Argosy, Hollywood & River City Casinos
|1972
|Parent company
|Casino
|Wyomissing, Penn.
|1306
|14
|Missouri Baptist University
|1964
|Private
|Education
|St. Louis
|744
|15
|Pattonville School District
|1930
|Public
|Education
|St. Ann
|961
|16
|First Community Credit Union
|1934
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|Chesterfield
|602
|17
|Graybar
|1869
|Private
|Electrical distribution
|Clayton
|832
|18
|SSM Health Rehabilitation Network
|1996
|Public
|Health care industry
|Mechanicsburg, Penn.
|1700
|19
|MOHELA
|1981
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|Chesterfield
|974
|20
|Lindbergh Schools
|1949
|Public
|Education
|St. Louis
|900
|21
|Panda Restaurant Group
|1973
|Private
|Restaurant
|Rosemead, Calif.
|536
|22
|MilliporeSigma
|1668
|Private
|Biopharmaceutical and life science
|St. Louis
|1904
