BUYER’S REMORSE IN THE SEC?

QUESTION: Do you think if Mizzou had it all to do over again, they would've stayed in Big 12, or joined the Big 10, or are they truly glad they're in the SEC?
MATTER: As long as the circumstances that were true in 2011 were still true, Mizzou would still join the SEC if it got a do-over. Missouri believed - and had every reason to believe - that the Big 12 was about to implode. MU couldn't trust Texas or Oklahoma. The relationships had completely frayed. Mike Alden considered Texas’ athletics director his mentor in the business — and then felt stabbed in the back by the same person. The Big Ten option wasn't there to accept. Maybe at one time it could have been an option, but when MU needed to make a decision, it was Big 12 or SEC — and the promise of stability in the SEC was the major draw. That stability is still there. Mizzou sacrificed many things by joining the SEC, namely its traditional rivals and proximity for travel (for the teams and the fans). So, if Mizzou's leaders at the time - Deaton, Alden, Pinkel - had the ability to see the future and could know in 2011 that the Big 12 would indeed survive and remain (fairly) stable over the next decade and that it would be increasingly grueling to compete in the SEC long-term, then maybe MU stays in the Big 12. But at the time, they didn’t have the luxury of knowing how the future would unfold.
