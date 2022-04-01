C: Farewell tour begins for Molina

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

It will be a successful season for Yadier Molina if he can play 120 or more games and produce offensively in addition to handling the staff as only he can in his 18th consecutive, and presumably final, season as the Cardinals’ starting catcher.

It will be a successful one for the Cardinals if Molina plays well but also sits out often enough to allow a potential future starter, like Andrew Knizner, to show whether he is regular timber or not. Molina will be playing about half of this season at age 40. He has said this is his final spring training, so the farewell tour has begun.

Molina steadily has climbed the career numbers ranks for catchers in pretty much every category, including games caught. If he can catch 120 or more, he will move into second place behind Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez.

After the lockout ended, Molina reported to camp a week late for personal reasons and heavier than usual, but manager Oliver Marmol professed no concern. Molina should be en route to one more magic number. That number is 21, as in starts Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright would need to break the record for most games started by a pitcher-catcher battery, which would eclipse the 324 mark of Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.

Another number Molina would aspire to is 5, as in number of World Series played. He is 2-2 in his first four.

Ten wouldn’t be a bad number, either, if he could get another Gold Glove in his final season, matching the number of All-Star selections Molina has had.

This might be the year Molina backs down his desire to play almost every game when healthy. Knizner got plenty of playing time in the spring and looked as if he had more pop in his bat. But Molina still is the best option the Cardinals have if they hope to win another division title after being wild cards the past two seasons.

If he could play 120 games, Molina, who will hit sixth or seventh, could drive in 60 runs because there should be plenty of runners on base ahead of him. And then he will wait five years to see if he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

Even with 28 players early in the season, dropping to 26 on May 2, the Cardinals aren’t likely to carry three catchers. If there were an injury, one quickly could be added the next day. Knizner, who had been perceived as more of an offensive catcher, delivered little offense last year but gained the confidence of pitchers with his preparation and game work. Down the line, young Ivan Herrera is viewed as the heir apparent but probably will spend much of the season at Class AAA Memphis. For now, Knizner will be the backup. Ali Sanchez, a strong-armed receiver, also is available at Memphis.

