When Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Kitchen Pass experience starts at 10 a.m. • Where Soulard Market Park, Seventh Street and Lafayette Avenue • How much $45-$55; $75 for Kitchen Pass • More info stlmardigras.org
Let the good times — and food — roll at the Cajun Cookoff, one of several events celebrating the Mardi Gras season in Soulard. Enjoy celebrity chef demos by Mike Johnson, Christina Fitzgerald and Barbecue Ninja Craig Verhage, an amateur chef face-off, unlimited beverages, a Cajun lunch prepared by Sugarfire Smoke House and live music by John Henry. For a private dining experience with specialty drinks and breakfast, upgrade to a Kitchen Pass. By Valerie Schremp Hahn