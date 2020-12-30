 Skip to main content
Caleres -34%
Caleres -34%

Shoe seller Caleres did its part to fight the coronavirus, converting a Wisconsin factory to manufacture face masks for a while, but the pandemic was tough on retailers. All of Caleres' stores were closed for weeks, and consumers who were working from home didn't need to buy as many shoes. The shares did bounce back after Caleres reported a boom in e-commerce sales, but in November the company said it would permanently close 133 Naturalizer stores.

