I've watched plenty of great dramas and series on TV that are worth re-watching if I had the time ("The Good Wife," "Rectify," "The Americans"). But the one that reaffirms my belief in humanity and communities coming together is the British series "Call the Midwife," shown on PBS and streaming on Netflix. Set in the Poplar section of London starting in the 1950s, midwives (both nurses and nuns) ride their bicycles to homes to deliver babies in the days before most mothers-to-be relied on hospital birthing suites, ultrasounds and epidurals. Realistic, and sometimes sad, overall the heartwarming show emphasizes devoted neighbors and health workers who rise to challenges. By Jane Henderson