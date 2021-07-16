 Skip to main content
‘Camera Work: Pictorialism and Photogravure’
When On view through Oct. 16; hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday • Where International Photography Hall of Fame & Museum, 3415 Olive Street • How much $10, $5 for students and seniors • More info iphf.org

Camera Work was a journal to promote photography as fine art in the early 20th century. The International Photography Hall of Fame & Museum opens a new exhibition of images published by the journal between 1905 and 1913, including work by Alfred Stieglitz, who founded the journal. Photogravure, the process by which an image is transferred to a metal plate for printing, was used for limited editions rendered in toned inks or pigments. “This art form creates a soft, atmospheric image, and the photos are a tremendous example of the fashion and architecture of the day. Just exquisite photographs,” says the museum’s president, Patty Wentes. By Jane Henderson

 

