Camp Kennedy participants Kayla Boyer, left, 10, and Lillian King, right, 10, skate holding hands during a trip to the FSI Shark Tank, 6297 Lemay Ferry Road, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Campers participated in a variety of activities over the week long camp, including ice skating, crafts and swimming. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 

Fun in the sun this summer at Kennedy Recreation Complex.

6050 Wells Road; stlouisco.com; 314-615-5572

Camp Kennedy • Enjoy crafts, games, sports, nature walks, ice skating, supervised swimming. June 1-5. Ages 5-12, $70.

Camp Magic House

Make your child’s summer magical with a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience, featuring new activities and themes for 2020.

516 South Kirkwood Road; magichouse.org; 314-822-8900

Art Adventurers Half Day • Explore a variety of media from paint to printmaking, clay and collage. Mini masters will draw inspiration from iconic artists as they set out on this artistic adventure. June 1-5. Ages 4-5, $125.

Cultural Curiosity Half Day • Campers will get acquainted with the life and culture of other kids around the world. This week will hold surprising discoveries as campers sing songs, play new games and taste fresh flavors. Aug. 17-21. Ages 6-8, $125.

