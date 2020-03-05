Camp Magic House @ MADE
2019: The Magic House shows off first permanent satellite location

Legacy Jackson, 9, reaches for art materials at the art supply wall. The Magic House had two fourth-grade classes from the New City School visit their new permanent satellite location at 5127 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis on Wednesday, May 23, 2019. Photo by Tim Vizer

 

Taking place in the all-new kid-focused makerspace in the heart of the city of St. Louis, children ages 6 to 13 will become makers, artists, designers and entrepreneurs.

5127 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis; magichouse.org/MADE; 314-822-8900

Makers Camp • Makers will become immersed in everything at MADE as they gain experience with laser cutting, screen and 3D printing. June 1-5. Ages 7-9, $250.

Tech Camp • Campers will experience some of the latest technology in creative coding as they learn about interactive animation, Microbits and basic electronics. July 6-10. Ages 9-11, $250.

Camp Ondessonk

Located in the Shawnee National Forest of Southern Illinois, Ondessonk’s summer camp programs encourage campers to have fun, grow spiritually, make friends, grow in self-confidence and self-esteem, and develop values.

3760 Ondessonk Road, Ozark, Illinois; ondessonk.com; 1-877-659-2267

Mini Camp COED Session 1 • Mini Camp is a special three-day, three-night session for younger children that gives campers an introduction to the Camp Ondessonk tradition of rustic, nature-based camping in the Shawnee National Forest. May 31-June 3. Ages 8-10, $344.

Horse Camp Session 1 • Spend your days at the Ondessonk stables learning how to care for and groom your horse, develop basic horsemanship and riding skills, and enjoy long rides through our pristine pasture lands and oak-hickory forested trails. May 31-June 6. Ages 12-15, $704.

Camp Pillsbury

Overnight camp offering over 100 activities, such as trapeze, circus arts, musical theater, sports, magic, technology, waterfront, equestrian and more.

315 South Grove Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota; camppillsbury.com; 1-507-214-2200

Camp Pillsbury Session 1 • June 14-28. Ages 6-17, $1,700.

