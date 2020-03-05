Camp Wartburg is a Christian camp where children K-12 can spend a week or more of fun and fellowship doing a variety of activities, including archery, canoeing, high ropes, creek walking and campfires.
5705 LRC Road, Waterloo; CampWartburg.com; 618-939-7715
Shepherding Sheep Session I • A great opportunity for children and adults with disabilities. May 24-27. Ages 10-70, $250.
Wacky Water Week Jr. • Archery, canoeing, swimming and more. May 31-June 5. Ages 6-10, $400.
Camp Weloki for Girls (Overnight Camp)
Camp Weloki for Girls provides unique opportunities for girls in grades 3-12 to learn how to create healthy friendships, resolve conflicts effectively, express their emotions in healthy ways and to create the trusting, respectful environment they need and want. Camp Butterfly is near Farmington; Camp Trinity is near New Haven.
300 Chesterfield Center, Suite 255, Chesterfield; 636-530-1883; campweloki.com
Summer Camp Session One • Middle school and high school girls attend this session but are divided into two separate learning programs. June 14-20. Ages 11-18, $1,195.
Summer Camp Session Two • Tween and young teen girls attend this session, but are divided into two separate programs. Girls will learn about leadership, friendships and self-discovery. June 28-July 4. Ages 9-15, $1,295.
Challenger Learning Center-St. Louis
The Challenger Learning Center St. Louis offers a variety of summer experiences through space missions, scuba diving and lunar colonies.
205 Brotherton Lane, Ferguson; challengerstl.org; 314-521-6205
Rocket Lab • Rocketeers spend each day building and launching rockets, culminating in building their own customized rocket. Each participant will also build their own electronic launch system and platform, to continue the innovation far into the future. June 8-12. Ages 10-18, $290.
Drone Makers • Campers will learn how to fly drones in simulation, test multiple drone styles and the soldering and circuitry needed to build their own unmanned aerial vehicle to take home and keep. July 13-17. Ages 12-18, $375.
Chesterfield Summer Camp
Day camp featuring crafts, games and field trips.
690 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield; chesterfield.mo.us; 636-812-9514
Week 1 • May 26-29. Ages 5-12, $152.
Circus Harmony
Let your child run away and join the circus but still be home in time for dinner.
750 North 16th Street; circusharmony.org; 314-436-7676
Circus Harmony Session 1 • Students learn skills such as trapeze, juggling, wirewalking and more. June 1-12. Ages 7-17, $450.
City of Bridgeton Parks and Recreation
Municipality-sponsored camps for children ages 5-15.
4201 Fee Fee Road, Bridgeton; bridgetonmo.com; 314-739-5599
Day Camp Session 1 • Outdoor traditional day camp. June 15-19. Ages 5-12, $100.
Splash Camp • Water-themed day camp with two field trips. Aug. 3-7. Ages 7-12, $135.
City of Crestwood
The mission city of Crestwood Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of day camps.
9245 Whitecliff Park Lane, Crestwood; cityofcrestwood.org; 314-729-4860
Swim-Venture Aquatic Camp Session 1 • Aug. 3-7. Ages 6-11, $150.
City of Dellwood Summer Camp
Weekly swimming, catered lunch, etiquette classes and more. The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and includes four field trips, social and physical recreation, art programs, education based programs, and specialized sports programs and activities.
10266 West Florissant Avenue; cityofdellwoodmo.com; 314-869-8686
City of Dellwood Summer Camp • June 8-July 31. Ages 5-13, $350.
City of Ellisville Day Camps
This day camp provides youth with the opportunity to participate in a wide range of educational and adventurous outdoor activities.
225 Kiefer Creek Road, Ellisville. ellisville.mo.us; 636-227-7508
Voyager Camp: Session 1 • Color War. June 8-19. Ages 5-12, $200.
Voyager Camp: Specialty Week • A special week of camp that campers can choose from three different themes. June 22-26. Ages 5-12, $120.
City of Hazelwood Parks and Recreation
Hazelwood Parks and Recreation summer camps offer a variety of themes and activities.
1186 Teson Road, Hazelwood; apm.activecommunities.com/hazelwoodmoparksandrec/home; 314-731-0980
Hazelwood Summer Day Camp-session 1 • This classic summer day camp will keep you kids busy with fun activities and field trips. June 1-26. Ages 6-11, $300.
Youth Hoops Session 1 • Youth basketball. June 2-July 7. Ages 7-12, $45.
City of Manchester Parks and Recreation
Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts offers a wide variety of camps to keep kids busy all summer.
359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester; manchestermo.gov; 636-391-6326, ext. 400
Adventure Pursuits Camp • Experience the great outdoors. June 1-5. Ages 5-12, $95.
Manchester Makers • Get ready to make some art in the park. July 27-31. Ages 5-8, $115.
City of Maryland Heights-Maryland Heights Day Camps
All-day children’s day camps for ages 6-13.
2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights. marylandheights.com; 314-738-2599
Camp Fun Under the Sun Week 1 • June 8-12. Ages 6-12, $150.
Harry Potter Camp • Aug. 10-14. Ages 6-12, $150.
Clayton Parks and Recreation
Clayton camps provide a variety of options for ages 5-14.
50 Gay Avenue, Clayton; claytonmo.gov/camps; 314-290-8500
Aquatic Camp • Learn to be a better swimmer. June 1-5. Ages 5-12, $145.
Climbing Wall Camp • Learn to rock climb in a fun environment. June 1-5. Ages 5-13, $145.
Climb So iLL
Climb So iLL offers half day and full day rock climbing camps for kids ages 7-11.
1419 Carroll Street; climbsoill.com/summer-camps; 314-621-1700
Week 1 AM Session (Power Plant) • June 1-5. Ages 7-11, $125.
Week 1 PM Session (Steel Shop) • June 1-5. Ages 7-11, $125.