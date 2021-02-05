CAN DRINKWITZ SEAL THE BORDER?

Q: How would you rate Drinkwitz's recruiting in the STL? It seems he is creating a beachhead but top players are still going elsewhere. I get that is going to happen but has any Mizzou coach ever successfully closed the borders. Can Drink?

A: It's a myth that one Mizzou coach can completely seal the state border. Maybe in a one-year cycle it could happen, but too many forces are at play working against the idea that a Missouri coach could land every in-state player he offers. For one, there's just too much competition. The SEC started to infiltrate the state once Mizzou joined the league. The Big Ten and Big 12 still recruit the state. Notre Dame still recruits the state. Most schools recruit more nationally than regionally compared to a decade ago, so there's far more competition than the old days when maybe Mizzou had to fight off Illinois, the Kansas schools, Nebraska and a couple more from neighboring states.

Second reason: Not everyone grows up wanting to stay home for college. No matter how great the new coach or how much success he has at Mizzou, you're always going to have some players who want to explore other parts of the country, perhaps get farther away from home or have a connection to another school or state. It’s not always a reflection on the coach at Mizzou when he doesn’t land an in-state target.

But all that being said, Drinkwitz is doing a fine job recruiting around the state, especially in the St. Louis area. Keep in mind - and he’ll learn this soon enough - it's a temperamental community. It doesn't take long for the good vibes to sour. Winning over the St. Louis region is never a one-time challenge for Mizzou football coaches. It's an ongoing process that has ebbs and flows.