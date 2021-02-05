CAN MIZZOU MAINTAIN RECRUITING SURGE?

Q: I only believe in the recruit ratings as a decent judgment of a player's potential (not who they will become as a player) but what struck me about the ratings of all the football recruiting classes is that the SEC had, what? Four of the top 7, Mizzou was No. 21 overall and still ranked only something like 8 in the SEC (and barely that). The league continues to look loaded. Any thoughts on that, plus whether South Carolina is going to have a talent gap in a couple of years with the 96th-ranked class (and Hilinski leaving).

A: The SEC has always recruited the best players since the recruiting sites like Rivals and 247Sports were invented. This is nothing new. Mizzou understood this when it left the Big 12 to join the SEC. Yes, it's great that the Tigers have one of the nation's better classes coming in - but you can't stop there. More often than not, you’re playing against teams that recruit better or just as well.

Here's what should give MU hope: Mizzou has fared pretty well over the last 15 years despite rarely signing top 20 classes, including five seasons of double-digit wins, four conference championship game appearances, two seasons of being on the doorstep of playing for the national championship. So, if you can get that far without signing elite recruiting classes year after year, you can compete for the SEC East by signing top 25 classes. It can be done.

As for South Carolina (and Auburn), those classes are outliers because of the coaching changes. They've historically recruited well in terms of rankings. New regimes will have to improve those rosters in a hurry. It's fair to temper expectations for both programs - South Carolina far more than Auburn.