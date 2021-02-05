CAN MIZZOU STOP ALABAMA?

Q: When Mizzou plays Alabama, what weakness of the Tide do the Tigers most need to exploit and what strength of Alabama does Mizzou most need to minimize?

A: Alabama doesn't really have a glaring weakness. They play at a blistering pace and take (and make) a lot of 3-pointers. They're essentially a mini NBA team built on 3s, layups and free throws — and very little in between. They have five guys who take a lot of 3s - so you have to be aware of the perimeter at all times. Mizzou has defended the 3 pretty well under Martin the last few years and this year have held teams to 30-percent from deep. Mizzou's best bet is to slow the game down, play through Jeremiah Tilmon and not try to turn it into a 3-point shooting contest.

Follow-up: Alabama was picked to be fifth in the SEC preseason poll and if they beat MU Saturday they will have at least a 4-game lead over every other SEC team with seven games to go. What are they doing that the SEC prognosticators missed before the season started?

A: They're far more consistent with their offensive approach this year. They're not having the shooting slumps they had sometimes last year. And they're much better defensively: No. 3 nationally in defensive efficiency. Last year Alabama was No. 114.

Also, some other teams people expected to have better seasons are merely good and not great, namely Florida and LSU. Arkansas isn't as good as most figured. And Kentucky is way worse. The league is not as good as some thought it would be, myself included.