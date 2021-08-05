Candlebox, Of Limbo

When 8 p.m. Aug. 7 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35 • More info ticketmaster.com
Rock band Candlebox is on the verge of releasing its new album, “Wolves,” on Sept. 17. The band recently released a song titled “In Your Hands,” featuring Don Miggs and Zane Carney; it is a tribute to lives lost to gun violence. “This phenomenon is clearly an epidemic, and it’s shocking to me that people aren’t willing to acknowledge that,” says the band’s Kevin Martin. By Kevin C. Johnson