Candy catapults

Kelsah Borstein, of Ballwin, decided to homeschool her children this year because of the pandemic. She has a 10-year-old son and 4-year-old twins. They are homeschooling with another family with children of similar ages. Over the summer, her son became interested in a trebuchet, a medieval launching device. They decided to incorporate this interest in their lessons and in their Halloween plans.“What a perfect opportunity to build a catapult with him,” Borstein said. She looked up simple design plans online and will sketch out their ideas during school. She plans to build a few different models with the children to demonstrate the scientific method and discover which one works the best. After the holiday, the kids can continue to use it to launch water balloons when the weather warms up.
She plans to put together small bags of candy for trick-or-treaters.
“They get to sit here and eat candy and launch candy to the other kids,” she said. “He’s going to love it.”
