Canoe the Mississippi

A Big Muddy Adventure is just that — a new perspective on an old river you may have taken for granted. The company was founded in 2002, the first professional outfitter giving people access to the middle Mississippi and lower Missouri rivers, as well as Ozarks trips.
My husband and I are history buffs, so the “STL Riverfront Adventure” seemed like an appropriate escape on a Sunday. All we had to do was bring the two kids, pack extra clothes, sunscreen, river shoes, water bottles, and, if we wanted, our swimsuits. Swimsuits? Would I want to swim in the Mississippi River? Would a giant catfish grab me by the ankle and make me his dinner?
We met up at 10 a.m. at the riverfront and met our guide, Joe, and another family of four who would share the 25-foot canoe with us. We hopped in Big Muddy’s van and took a ride up to North Riverfront Park.
The water was amazingly calm, and we made a smooth, quick paddle across the river to Mosenthein Island, just south of the Chain of Rocks Bridge. There, Joe said we were free to hike, swim, explore and relax, and he’d set out a deli lunch for us. The kids found shells and the river’s version of “sea glass,” and we studied tracks in the sand, wondering what animals wandered from the woods to the water. I waded into the river up to my waist, feeling the current flow around my legs.
We boarded the boat after lunch, rounding around the end of the island. Herons sat on the rock jettys and swam over the surface of the rippling water, looking for lunch. We watched and flinched as a conveyer belt spilled a crash of twisted metal into a barge. The Gateway Arch peeked at us from a distance, disappearing and reappearing as we rode the bend.
We waved to passengers of the passing Tom Sawyer excursion boat, then yelped as our canoe rose and fell in its wake. We craned our necks as we passed under five bridges: Merchants, McKinley, Stan Musial Veterans Memorial, Martin Luther King and Eads. We returned to the cobblestone shores underneath the Arch and helped Joe load the canoe back onto the trailer.
We’re eager to learn more and gain new perspectives on more trips, such as a moonlight journey complete with a campfire and dinner, and even overnight trips with campouts on sandy island beaches. They also manage boat and paddleboard rentals from Boathouse Paddle Co. in Forest Park.
Skill level • Easy to moderate. Our STL Riverfront Adventure took about 4½ hours.
More info • 2Muddy.com; boathousestl.com
Cost • $60 per person for this trip, $85 for dinner trip and $150-$300 for overnight trips; custom trips available
— Valerie Schremp Hahn
