Cara has been a nurse for 20 years and all of those years she has spent in labor and delivery. She comes into work day in and day out with a smile on her face and a heart full of love to share with her coworkers and her patients.
Cara's calm and patient demeanor helps her to help those mothers who may be frightened at this new experience called labor. Her wonderful sense of humor is perfect for those mother's who need an intense situation lightened or who just enjoy a good laugh. And lastly, Cara's determined mind helps natural mother's who want to go without an epidural to see their birth plan through. I believe Cara's specialty is just that, natural labors. She is the perfect person to stay by a laboring mother's side, offering words of encouragement and love during this painful time.
She always puts her patient's needs first. Cara cries with her patients but more often she laughs with her patients. We joke with Cara that her name badge is going to fall to the ground with the amount of Daisy nominations that she has. I hope only one day that I can be as great of a nurse as she is!