Cara Starke

My first job was working for the Foundation for the Future of Youth while in high school outside of Washington, D.C. The organization worked with young people to envision better and more sustainable futures, from environmental protection to health and wellness. While my role was mostly administrative and website development, my boss always encouraged my input and feedback. He empowered me, valued my contributions and instilled in me an approach to leadership and collaborative working that prioritizes careful listening and intentionally inviting people into the conversation.