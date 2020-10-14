CARDINALS' BEST-CASE SCENARIO?

QUESTION: What is the best case scenario for the 2021 Cardinals?
BENFRED: That they are honest and critical about the state of their offense and the instruction of it, and make changes that reflect what needs to improve there. Upgrade the power potential in some meaningful way. Perhaps a new voice contributing to or leading to the offensive approach.
This team does not need to be run-scoring monster to be a postseason threat. It does need to not be the least powerful offense in the postseason when it gets in.
Don't detract from the current strengths (pitching, defense) to add power. But don't ignore the need for more power. Is that too much to ask?
