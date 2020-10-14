 Skip to main content
CARDINALS' BEST-CASE SCENARIO?
CARDINALS' BEST-CASE SCENARIO?

Cardinals host Brewers

Cardinal outfielder Dylan Carlson, center celebrates with teammates Paul Goldschmidt, left, and Yadier Molina on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after winning a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

QUESTION: What is the best case scenario for the 2021 Cardinals?

BENFRED: That they are honest and critical about the state of their offense and the instruction of it, and make changes that reflect what needs to improve there. Upgrade the power potential in some meaningful way. Perhaps a new voice contributing to or leading to the offensive approach.

This team does not need to be run-scoring monster to be a postseason threat. It does need to not be the least powerful offense in the postseason when it gets in.

Don't detract from the current strengths (pitching, defense) to add power. But don't ignore the need for more power. Is that too much to ask?

