The Cardinals and their radio broadcast partner, KMOX (1120 AM), announced Friday a five-year extension to their existing agreement. The new rights-holder deal will keep Cardinals games on KMOX’s airwaves through 2024. All 162 regular-season games, select spring training games, and any playoffs games will be broadcast by the station.
The announcement also states that the Cardinals will have announcers Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Ricky Horton, and Mike Claiborne continue handling play-by-play for games. Terms of the agreement with KMOX’s parent company, Entercom, allows the Cardinals to produce the game broadcasts.
The Cardinals’ radio network includes 147 affiliates, and the announcement said that most of the stations will remain the same under the new extension.
— Derrick Goold