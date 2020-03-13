Carlita V.
Carlita is the Director / CEO of At Home Care. She has also been a nurse for over 25 years. She completed her undergraduate degree in Nursing and her Master of Arts in Leadership and Management from Webster University. Carlita received her certification as a parish nurse through Deaconess Foundation. Currently, she is attending the Doctor of Management Program at Webster University. Through her expertise in home care, At Home Care works to keep disabled and or seniors living at home with independence by aiding in basic need assistance. Through her grant writing and corporate sponsorships, she has been the creator of healthcare programs or assisted with fundraising for charitable organizations, churches and not for profits organizations. Her caring spirit often goes unnoticed. She volunteers and donates privately many times. Her heart for the underserved and disenfranchised is shown in her daily work.

