Carly Glendinning, senior, Timberland

A four-year starter for the Wolves, this 6-foot-2 outside hitter put down 5.47 kills per game. Glendinning was a strong all-around player, posting 187 digs and was a leader in serve receive. A senior leader on a young but talented team, she led the Wolves to a 15-13-4 record. Glendinning signed with Cincinnati University and is a two-time All-Metro performer.