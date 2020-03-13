Carmen A.
Carmen A.

Carmen

Carmen loves all of her patients like they are family. She took care of one patient for 8 years teaching him how to walk and talk. She went above and beyond for him by making sure he had clothing and making sure he got the best care. Everyone speaks so highly of her.

