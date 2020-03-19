'Carnival Row'
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in "Carnival Row" 

“Carnival Row,” a fantasy involving serial murder, kidnapping, race and class conflict, and romantic yearning, probably won’t make anyone forget “Game of Thrones.” But the Amazon Prime series, which combines Dickensian atmosphere with otherworldly storytelling, has a major asset: Orlando Bloom, who’s terrific as Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector with a secret. Not long ago, Bloom seemed poised to become a major movie star after supporting turns in the “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. Unfortunately, “Elizabethtown” and “Kingdom of Heaven” underperformed at the box office. But in "Carnival Row," Bloom generates smoldering chemistry with Cara Delevingne, who exudes steampunk attitude as Vignette Stonemoss, a fairy whose love he’s desperate to regain. Their dance around each other's emotions lends the series a surprising poignancy. And Bloom looks great in a bowler hat. By Calvin Wilson

Sports