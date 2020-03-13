Caroline M.

To Know Her Is to Love Her! Caroline has been a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years.
Always searching for ways to help others, Caroline works part time as a Travel Nurse Consultant, educating clients and administering required immunizations for their travel destination. She is committed to serving the community by providing health education at health fairs, teaching CPR and speaking at community engagements. She also volunteers with the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association.
Nursing with a warm personality and infectious smile, she is a healing beacon of hope and a loving community caregiver.