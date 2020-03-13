Carrie’s personal character is equally as impressive as her work achievements. As a school nurse she holds the attention of not only students, but an entire staff, when speaking to groups regarding health care. One-on-one, she demonstrates empathetic listening skills, as well as powerful intellect and problem solving skills. She recently completed her B.S in Nursing degree.
Carrie cares about those around her and is always ready to lend a helping hand or word of encouragement. In her first year at Evans, she helped organize a Girls On The Run program along with peer and parent volunteers. This program allows the school to make connection with girls in the intermediate grades at Evans School. She has accomplished this in addition to her daily nursing duties as well as giving presentations to students on a variety of topics. With her unwavering enthusiasm and sense of humor, having Carrie at Evans School is a joy for parents, teachers and students.