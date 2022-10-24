 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen

2022 iHeartCountry Festival

Carrie Underwood performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen 

When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36-$146 • More info ticketmaster.com

The season’s top country music shows to come to town are ruled by women, first Reba McEntire in October, followed by Carrie Underwood’s “The Denim and Rhinestones Tour” in November. Her new single, “Hate My Heart," "was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album.  I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do.” Underwood is also nominated for three awards at the upcoming CMA Awards on Nov. 9, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.  Opening is the red-hot Jimmie Allen, whose new album is “Tulip Drive.” 

