Carrot Cake Muffins With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

Yield: 12 servings
¹⁄³ cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed or canola, plus more for brushing the pan
½ cup (60 grams) pecan or walnut pieces
1 ¾ cups (222 grams) whole grain pastry flour , or
1 cup (125 grams) regular whole-wheat flour and 3/4 cup (94 grams) all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for optional dusting
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¾ cup (165 grams) firmly packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 cup (250 grams) unsweetened applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups (220 grams) coarsely grated carrots
¼ cup (60 grams) whipped cream cheese
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1. Position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Brush the wells of a muffin tin with oil.
2. Spread the nuts on a small, rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven about 3 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Transfer the nuts to a cutting board, let cool slightly, then finely chop.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and nutmeg.
4. In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, oil and eggs until well combined. Whisk in the applesauce and the vanilla, then stir in the carrots. Add the dry ingredients to the wet in two or three batches, mixing each addition until just combined. Stir in the nuts until just incorporated.
5. Scoop the batter into the muffin tin and bake for about 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Transfer the muffins in their tin to a wire rack to cool completely, then remove the muffins from the tin.
6. While the muffins are cooling, in a small bowl combine the cream cheese and maple syrup, beating until smooth. Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a small plastic bag, pushing the mixture into one corner of the bag. Snip about ½ inch off the corner off the bag to create a piping bag and squeeze a dollop of frosting onto each muffin. Dust the muffins with additional cinnamon, if desired.
Per serving: 247 calories; 12g fat; 34mg cholesterol; 204mg sodium; 31g carbohydrates; 4g fiber; 16g sugars; 4g protein
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!