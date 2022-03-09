 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carrot Soup With Ginger

  • 0
FOOD-VEGETARIAN-SOUPS-3-PG

Carrot Soup With Ginger

 Photos by Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Yield: 4 servings

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion

3 cloves garlic, smashed

2 heaping cups chopped carrots

1 ½ teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or orange juice

3 to 4 cups vegetable broth

Sea salt and fresh black pepper

1 teaspoon maple syrup, optional

Coconut milk for garnish, optional

Pesto for garnish, optional

1. Heat olive oil in large pot over medium heat. Add onions and a generous pinch of salt and pepper and cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes.

2. Add smashed garlic cloves and carrots to pot and cook about 8 minutes more, stirring occasionally. Stir in ginger, then add apple cider vinegar. Add 3-4 cups broth, depending on your desired consistency. Reduce to a simmer and cook until carrots are soft, about 30 minutes.

People are also reading…

3. Let cool slightly, then transfer to blender. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings. Add maple syrup if desired.

4. Serve with a drizzle of coconut milk on top and/or a dollop of pesto, if desired.

Recipe from loveandlemons.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News