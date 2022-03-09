Carrot Soup With Ginger

Yield: 4 servings

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion

3 cloves garlic, smashed

2 heaping cups chopped carrots

1 ½ teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or orange juice

3 to 4 cups vegetable broth

Sea salt and fresh black pepper

1 teaspoon maple syrup, optional

Coconut milk for garnish, optional

Pesto for garnish, optional

1. Heat olive oil in large pot over medium heat. Add onions and a generous pinch of salt and pepper and cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes.

2. Add smashed garlic cloves and carrots to pot and cook about 8 minutes more, stirring occasionally. Stir in ginger, then add apple cider vinegar. Add 3-4 cups broth, depending on your desired consistency. Reduce to a simmer and cook until carrots are soft, about 30 minutes.

3. Let cool slightly, then transfer to blender. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings. Add maple syrup if desired.

4. Serve with a drizzle of coconut milk on top and/or a dollop of pesto, if desired.

Recipe from loveandlemons.com