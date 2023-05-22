Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Castaldi; loving sister of Patricia (the late Obert) Cotham, Anthony "Tony" Castaldi, Christine (the late John) Volker, Concetta (William) Risk, Deborah (the late Dale) Kaikkonen, and Linda Castaldi; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Donald, and Joseph Castaldi, and her sisters, Arlene and Gloria Castaldi. Mary was a civil servant of the City of St. Louis for 48 years.