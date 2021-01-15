 Skip to main content
Castlewood State Park
Length • 3-mile loop (River Scene Trail)

More info • mostateparks.com/park/castlewood-state-park

Overview • The most arduous part of this trail climbs up a steep incline to a series of bluffs overlooking the Meramec River. Hikers will take a long wooden staircase down to the valley below. The most relaxing part of the trail is alongside the river and the bottomland surrounding it.

Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield says the river here is more beautiful in the winter than the summer. It takes on more green and bluish hues rather than the brownish color when it runs muddy the rest of the year. The red of the clay in the bluffs also looks more vivid in the winter, she said. 

Related to this story

