 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castor River Shut-Ins
0 comments

Castor River Shut-Ins

Castor River shut ins

Water flows through the Castor River Shut-Ins. 

Length • .73 mile

More info • nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/castor-river-shut-ins

Overview • This park in Fredericktown offers Missouri’s only known pink granite shut-ins, part of an igneous rock formation that is 1.5 billion years old. "Shut-ins" occur where a broader stream is shut in to a narrow canyon-like valley, according to the Department of Conservation.

Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, said pictures of this area do not do it justice. She was amazed by its beauty when she visited in the fall and is looking forward to seeing how the landscape changes after a snowfall or freeze. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports