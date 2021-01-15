Castor River shut ins

Overview • This park in Fredericktown offers Missouri’s only known pink granite shut-ins, part of an igneous rock formation that is 1.5 billion years old. "Shut-ins" occur where a broader stream is shut in to a narrow canyon-like valley, according to the Department of Conservation.

Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, said pictures of this area do not do it justice. She was amazed by its beauty when she visited in the fall and is looking forward to seeing how the landscape changes after a snowfall or freeze.