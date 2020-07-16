Castor River Shut-Ins
Castor River Shut-Ins

The 1.5 billion-year-old pink granite rocks (the only known ones in Missouri) at Castor Shut-Ins are so pink that they almost seem painted. Without the same fanfare of Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Castor combines similarly stunning scenery with a plethora of swimming options.

More info: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/castor-river-shut-ins

Location: St. Francois Mountains within Madison County near Fredericktown

Distance from St. Louis: 1 hour and 45 minutes.

