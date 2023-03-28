This afternoon, enjoy a triple feature of some lesser-shown, but greatly enjoyable, films starring the always fantastic British icon Michael Caine in roles where his charm comes through even when playing less-than-honorable characters. First, in the 1968 neo-noir crime thriller Deadfall (pictured), Caine plays cat burglar Henry Clarke, who, with some accomplices who aren't the most emotionally stable people, plots to steal diamonds from a millionaire's chateau. Next, in director John Sturges' World War II film The Eagle Has Landed (1976), Caine steps into the uniform of Nazi Col. Kurt Steiner, who leads an infiltration into England as part of a plot to kidnap Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Donald Sutherland, Robert Duvall, Jenny Agutter and Donald Pleasence co-star. Finally, Caine plays a playwright who plots murder in order to take credit for a play by one of his students (Christopher Reeve) in the darkly comic mystery film Deathtrap (1982), directed by Sidney Lumet and based on Ira Levin's play.