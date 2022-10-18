CATCH A CLASSIC

Pam Grier — Part 1
TCM, Begining at 7 p.m.
Tonight and next Wednesday evening, Turner Classic Movies presents a salute to iconic actress Pam Grier, who became famous for her action roles in 1970s' "blax-ploitation" features, and the star herself will be on hand to introduce some of her iconic movies. Tonight's lineup, though, begins with a more straightforward dramatic role for Grier, alongside Richard Pryor, in 1977's
Greased Lightning, a biopic about Wendell Scott (Pryor), the first Black NASCAR race winner. Following that are two of Grier's blaxploitation flicks: 1975's Friday Foster (pictured), in which she plays the titular magazine photographer, who is drawn into a political conspiracy after witnessing an assassination attempt, and Hit Man (1972), an adaptation of Ted Lewis' novel Jack's Return Home (which had also been adapted into 1971’s Get Carter). Later in the evening/ early tomorrow morning, TCM is also airing two films from this 70s subgenre not starring Grier, but with a similarly tough heroine: Tamara Dobson as the title character in Cleopatra Jones (1973) and its 1975 sequel, Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold.
- Jeff Pfeiffer