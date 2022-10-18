 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATCH A CLASSIC

CATCH A CLASSIC
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL PICTURES

Pam Grier — Part 1

TCM, Begining at 7 p.m.

Tonight and next Wednesday evening, Turner Classic Movies presents a salute to iconic actress Pam Grier, who became famous for her action roles in 1970s' "blax-ploitation" features, and the star herself will be on hand to introduce some of her iconic movies. Tonight's lineup, though, begins with a more straightforward dramatic role for Grier, alongside Richard Pryor, in 1977's

Greased Lightning, a biopic about Wendell Scott (Pryor), the first Black NASCAR race winner. Following that are two of Grier's blaxploitation flicks: 1975's Friday Foster (pictured), in which she plays the titular magazine photographer, who is drawn into a political conspiracy after witnessing an assassination attempt, and Hit Man (1972), an adaptation of Ted Lewis' novel Jack's Re­turn Home (which had also been adapted into 1971’s Get Carter). Later in the evening/ early tomorrow morning, TCM is also airing two films from this 70s subgenre not star­ring Grier, but with a similarly tough hero­ine: Tamara Dobson as the title character in Cleopatra Jones (1973) and its 1975 sequel, Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold.

- Jeff Pfeiffer

