Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Thursday night celebration of legendary actress Katharine Hepburn continues tonight. Over her 60-plus-year big-screen career, Hepburn received 12 Oscar nominations for Best Actress, a number only bested by Meryl Streep's 17 nods in that category. Hepburn won four of her Best Actress nominations, a record for a performer, and those titles will all be seen next week on TCM. Tonight's lineup features five of the movies for which Hepburn received a Best Actress nomination but did not win, spanning a wide time range of her career: the 1962 drama Long Day's Journey Into Night (pictured), based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eugene O'Neill (who wrote the screenplay); the Southern Gothic mystery Suddenly, Last Summer (1959), for which co-star Elizabeth Taylor also received a Best Actress Oscar nomination;The Philadelphia Story(1940), the classic romantic comedy co-starring Cary Grant, James Stewart and Ruth Hussey;Woman of the Year(1942), the romantic comedy/drama that marked the first of many professional pairings — and the personal one — between Hepburn and co star Spencer Tracy; and the romantic drama Alice Adams(1935), in which Hepburn received the second Best Actress nomination her career.