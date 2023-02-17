Enjoy a morning and afternoon of films featuring actresses adorned in stunning gowns created by legendary costume designer Adrian Adolph Greenburg (mostly known simply as Adrian and often famously credited onscreen with the phrase "Gowns by Adrian"). Adrian's career ranged from the mid-1920s silent era to the late '40s, and he designed the onscreen attire for some of the biggest female stars of that time, several of whom you'll see in today's lineup. Featured titles, in order, are: A Lady's Morals (1930), led by Grace Moore; 1932's Red Dust (pictured), featuring Jean Harlow; Camille (1936), starring Greta Garbo; Grand Hotel (1932), with Garbo and Joan Crawford; Marie Antoinette (1938), headlined by Norma Shearer; Madam Satan (1930), featuring Kay Johnson and Lillian Roth; and Ziegfeld Girl (1941), with Judy Garland, Lana Turner and Hedy Lamarr. — JeffPfeiffer