 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CATCH A CLASSIC

  • 0
CATCH A CLASSIC
UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Happy Halloween-a-Thon Continued and TCM Spotlight: Creepy Cinema Night 5 — 'Universal Horror'

TCM, Beginning at 5 a.m.

Turner Classic Movies' Halloween marathon of classic spooky movies, which began early yesterday morning, continues today into prime time with The Bat (1959), House on Haunted Hill (1959), Horror Hotel (1960, aka City of the Dead), The Curse of Frankenstein (1957), Horror of Dracula (1958), The Mummy (1959), The Devil Rides Out (1968), Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) and The Plague of the Zombies (1966). This leads into TCM's final Monday evening "Creepy Cinema" spotlight, which features a lineup of seven legendary horror productions from Universal Pictures: 1935's The Bride of Frankenstein (pictured), Son of Frankenstein (1939), Frankenstein (1931), The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Dracula's Daughter (1936) and The Black Cat (1934).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News