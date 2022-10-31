CATCH A CLASSIC

Turner Classic Movies' Halloween marathon of classic spooky movies, which began early yesterday morning, continues today into prime time with The Bat (1959), House on Haunted Hill (1959), Horror Hotel (1960, aka City of the Dead), The Curse of Frankenstein (1957), Horror of Dracula (1958), The Mummy (1959), The Devil Rides Out (1968), Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) and The Plague of the Zombies (1966). This leads into TCM's final Monday evening "Creepy Cinema" spotlight, which features a lineup of seven legendary horror productions from Universal Pictures: 1935's The Bride of Frankenstein (pictured), Son of Frankenstein (1939), Frankenstein (1931), The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Dracula's Daughter (1936) and The Black Cat (1934).