Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Tuesday night celebration of great romantic screwball comedies continues, with this evening's first three films coming from the era representing the height of that genre and when most of its classics were produced, the 1930s and '40s. Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda kick oª this evening in 1941's The Lady Eve (pictured), followed by Carole Lombard and John Barrymore in Twentieth Century (1934) and Lombard and Fredric March in Nothing Sacred (1937). The lineup concludes with two films that weren't produced during the heyday of the screwball comedy but still deftly use tropes of the genre and embody its fun spirit: Monkey Business (1952), directed by Howard Hawks and starring Ginger Rogers and Cary Grant, and What's Up, Doc? (1972), director Peter Bogdanovich's homage not only to the great screwball comedies of the '30s and '40s but also to the classic Bugs Bunny cartoons of that era, starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal.