CATCH A CLASSIC

Turner Classic Movies gets a few days' head start on Halloween with tonight's triple feature of famous cinematic supernatural tales. The evening begins with Poltergeist (1982), co-producer/-writer Steven Spielberg and director Tobe Hooper's dazzling collaboration that was one of the first major productions to update the haunted-house film from a creepy old country manor to a tract home in modern suburbia. Next, Deborah Kerr gives a fantastic performance in 1961's The Innocents (pictured), a ghost story/psychological thriller that adapts Henry James' novella The Turn of the Screw. She plays a governess watching over two children in a large estate who comes to fear that her charges are being possessed by the spirits of the home's former servants, but is she actually losing her mind? Finally, Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie lead director Nicolas Roeg's 1973 thriller Don't Look Now, an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's short story that is making its TCM premiere. They play a married couple who travel to Venice while grieving the recent accidental death of their young daughter. There they encounter two elderly sisters, one of whom claims to be clairvoyant and tells the parents their daughter is trying to contact them and warn them of danger.