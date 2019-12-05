When 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard • How much $19-$49 • More info 314-533-7662; cathedralconcerts.org
This is the 15th year for the annual Christmas at the Cathedral program at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. This time, it features the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” as well as other holiday music, performed by the Archdiocesan Adult Choir, Children’s Choir, Handbell Choir and Orchestra, led by director of sacred music Horst Buchholz. By Sarah Bryan Miller