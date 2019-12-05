Cathedral Basilica Christmas concert

Horst Buchholz (center), music director of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis, rehearses with the Archdiocesan Adult Choir on Dec. 6, 2011, for the "Christmas at the Cathedral" concert. Photo By Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com 

When 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard • How much $19-$49 • More info 314-533-7662; cathedralconcerts.org

This is the 15th year for the annual Christmas at the Cathedral program at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. This time, it features the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” as well as other holiday music, performed by the Archdiocesan Adult Choir, Children’s Choir, Handbell Choir and Orchestra, led by director of sacred music Horst Buchholz. By Sarah Bryan Miller