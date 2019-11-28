When 2:30 p.m. Friday • Where Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard • How much $24-$49 • More info 314-533-7662; cathedralconcerts.org
The sailor-suited singing boys from Vienna return to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis for an early Christmas concert. The program includes an international array of Christmas music, including beloved hymns and carols, “Hodie Christus natus est (Christ is born today),” “Es ist ein Ros entsprungen (Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming),” “O Holy Night (Cantique de Noël)” and more. By Sarah Bryan Miller