Cathedral Concerts: UMSL University Singers and the Arianna String Quartet

When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard • How much $17 • More info 314-533-7662; cathedralconcerts.org
The University Singers, conducted by James Henry, are a well-traveled 45-voice SATB auditioned concert choir, open to students in all majors at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. For their concert in the “great space” of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, they’ll be joined by the Arianna String Quartet. Members of the ASQ, one of the country’s finest chamber ensembles, have comprised the full-time string faculty at UMSL, where they teach their respective instruments — violin, viola and cello — and work with student chamber music ensembles. By Sarah Bryan Miller
