Catie O’Keeffe

Age • 38
Home • Affton
Occupation • Hairstylist
Child • First-grader in the Affton School District
Decision • We are going to do virtual learning. The infection numbers aren’t better from when they closed school in the first place (back in March).
Concerns • We moved in December, so he's starting a brand new school — not in person. It makes me and my husband very nervous for him. He hasn’t been around the kids and is kind of shy until he warms up. It’s not fair that we are put in this position when it could have been avoided. I’ve been going between sad, angry — more like rage — and then really anxious because there is so much unknown. Our kids, teachers and support staff are being used as guinea pigs. I also worry about kids who are not as fortunate as mine, the kids who get two of three meals from school. I worry that my son can feel our anxiety because he is also very empathetic. Our kids are faced with the lifelong consequences of this. It’s unacceptable, especially the state government's slashes to education funding. I worry about kids bringing home the virus to their parents. It’s horrific, and it was mostly avoidable with adequate leadership.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!