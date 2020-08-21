If anyone is enjoying the new “playground” in Candy McPeak and husband Mike’s backyard in Woodson Terrace, it’s Zipper and Simba, their cats.
The couple spent about $200 to build a catio off their house, reachable from the couple’s bedroom window. Candy McPeak rescued the cats when she lived in Los Angeles, and catios are popular there, where cats can soak up the milder climate.
“My cats wanted to go outside so bad, and I didn’t want to let them outside — too many things happen when they get out,” she said.
McPeak looked at YouTube tutorials, and they winged some things on their own. They covered the wood frame with chicken wire. They crack their bedroom window open enough so the cats can go out and sit on a shelf, or sleep in their boxes outside. A ramp leads down to another shelf, and they added a cat tree for climbing. They used pallets underneath the floor, which is about 8 feet by 4 feet, added a metal roof for shade and a screen door so humans can visit from outside. She painted the wood frame a cool light turquoise, one of her favorite colors.
“They’re safer in the catio,” she said. “The bird population is safe. They get fresh air and sunshine. They have a good time out there.”
