Don’t worry — this isn’t the 2019 movie. If you’re a fan of Andrew Lloyd Webber but are too spooked by the weird CGI in the recent film, this stage version featuring actors wearing cat costumes might be more up your alley. Filmed in 1998 at the Adelphi in London, the production stars Olivier Award winner Elaine Paige and many other original cast members.

Where broadwayhd.com • How much $8.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial

