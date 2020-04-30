You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Cats'
0 comments

'Cats'

Don’t worry — this isn’t the 2019 movie. If you’re a fan of Andrew Lloyd Webber but are too spooked by the weird CGI in the recent film, this stage version featuring actors wearing cat costumes might be more up your alley. Filmed in 1998 at the Adelphi in London, the production stars Olivier Award winner Elaine Paige and many other original cast members.

Where broadwayhd.comHow much $8.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial

Relive a little Muny magic

The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports