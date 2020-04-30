Billy Porter (left) and Stark Sands perform June 9, 2013, with the company of "Kinky Boots" at the 67th Annual Tony Awards.
Jeremy Jordan performs June 10, 2012, with the company of "Newsies" at the 66th Annual Tony Awards.
From left: Daniel Breaker, Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster of "Shrek: The Musical" perform June 7, 2009, at 63rd Annual Tony Awards.
From left: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh and Emily Blunt in "Mary Poppins Returns"
Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison in "Glee"
Alex Newell (left) and Jane Levy as in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Rachel Bloom and Santino Fontana in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Don’t worry — this isn’t the 2019 movie. If you’re a fan of Andrew Lloyd Webber but are too spooked by the weird CGI in the recent film, this stage version featuring actors wearing cat costumes might be more up your alley. Filmed in 1998 at the Adelphi in London, the production stars Olivier Award winner Elaine Paige and many other original cast members.
Where broadwayhd.com • How much $8.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial
