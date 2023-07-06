Cawns, Elizabeth Carrick 60, passed away June 24, 2023, after a long illness. Elizabeth was the beloved daughter of Albert and Sheila Cawns; sister of Jennifer Clark (Shawn); and aunt to Ariel and Ian Clark. Elizabeth had a BA, two MAs, and a Ph.D.Services: to be announced. Photo and obituary at https://k-brothers.com/obituary/elizabeth-cawns/.KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS