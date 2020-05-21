"CB4" (1993)

This obvious parody of rap group NWA almost hits more than it misses, and is as silly as it gets.

Stars: Chris Rock, Allen Payne, Phil Hartman, Chris Elliott, Deezer D, Charlie Murphy, Khandi Alexander

Director: Tamra Davis

Rating: R

Box office: $17 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 55 percent critics, 62 percent audience

Award Recognition: None

Random: Halle Berry is among those popping in for a cameo along with Ice Cube, Ice-T, Eazy-E, Tommy Davidson, Isaac Hayes, Shaquille O’Neal.

