"CB4" (1993)

This obvious parody of rap group NWA almost hits more than it misses, and is as silly as it gets.
Stars: Chris Rock, Allen Payne, Phil Hartman, Chris Elliott, Deezer D, Charlie Murphy, Khandi Alexander
Director: Tamra Davis
Rating: R
Box office: $17 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 55 percent critics, 62 percent audience
Award Recognition: None
Random: Halle Berry is among those popping in for a cameo along with Ice Cube, Ice-T, Eazy-E, Tommy Davidson, Isaac Hayes, Shaquille O’Neal.
