CDC wants sports to shut down for eight weeks

The sports world could remain shuttered for months.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that sporting events and other large gatherings in the United States be called off for the next eight weeks.
“Large gatherings and mass events can contribute to the spread” of the coronavirus, the CDC said. “Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing.”
That eight-week period would extend through May 9. That’s twice as long as the 30-day shutdowns that the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer decided to put into place last week in response to the global coronavirus pandemic that has been blamed for at least 64 deaths in this country. That date is well past the initial projections offered by sports leagues.
Major League Baseball was going with what essentially was a 30-day shutdown after canceling the rest of spring training and pushing back the start of regular season play by at least two weeks, to around April 9.
In 1990, when MLB held an abbreviated spring training following a lockout, the teams still got three weeks for spring training. Under that timetable — and only if the CDC does not extend its recommended timetable for banning large events — the MLB regular season now would start on or about June 1.
The CDC guideline also casts serious doubt on the ability to hold other major U.S. sporting events as planned, such as the Kentucky Derby in early May.
The NBA already was bracing to play games without fans in arenas, something that would have started late last week had a player — Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz — not tested positive for the virus, COVID-19. Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood have tested positive since, but Gobert’s diagnosis was enough for the league to say that it was suspending play.
“I’ve been feeling a little better every single day,” Gobert said in a video posted Sunday. He added, “I wish I would have took this thing more seriously.”
Dan Caesar • 314-340-8175
@caesardan on Twitter